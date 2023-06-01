Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

News / Local

by Staff reporter

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) activist Chrispen Ncube, who faces charges of public violence and malicious damage to property, has been remanded to June 5 for continuation of trial.Ncube, represented by lawyer Nqobani Sithole, appeared at the Tredgold Magistrates Court on Wednesday.He is denying the charges.Ncube is alleged to have incited villagers to revolt against "outsiders" who had invaded their land early this year.Ncube spent some days at Khami Maximum Security Prison before being released on bail.Last week, two MRP members Goiste Moyo (Female) (35) and Lwazi Khanye (male) (30) were convicted and fined US$500 each for participating in an illegal gathering.They were arrested on September 5 last year while submitting a petition at the Bulawayo High Court protesting the transfer of nine colleagues from Bulawayo to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.The MRP had at the time petitioned the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services over the same issue.