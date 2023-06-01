Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AN invisible hand by a shadowy Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) linked organisation, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) continues to give Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa headaches over possible election manipulation by Zanu-PF.FAZ, which has strong connections with influential CIO members, oversaw Zanu-PF primary elections which were marred by allegations of rigging by the organisation.The organisation is reportedly soliciting votes in the rural areas on behalf of Zanu-PF demanding names of prospective voters inspecting the roll.This has raised questions over the role of FAZ in the upcoming elections with political observers fearing it might interfere with operations of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)."People are being tormented, persecuted by Zanu-PF structures by a shadowy spooky organisation called FAZ. That is worrisome. We want government to come out in the open to say what this organisation is called FAZ. What is its role, what is the legal and Constitutional right this organisation has."We have the CIO, the army, we know the police and they have Constitutional roles to make sure that there is law and order in this country but this FAZ is an animal that is a big problem," said Chamisa.Chamisa is the latest opposition politician to castigate the shadowy group after Harare East Tendai Biti recently demanded an explanation from Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri on FAZ's role in Zimbabwe's electoral processes.In the aftermath of Zanu-PF primary elections, independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa raised concerns over FAZ operations.Zimbabwe is set to hold general elections on August 23."I will be writing a letter to the international community outlining how FAZ is a CIO organisation playing as an NGO. That's why they have been against the real NGOs, because they have their own outfits created to subvert perceived enemies."It's an outfit being engineered for 2023. I have been quiet about this but it's time to put it all out. Taxpayers' money is being abused funding a shady CIO outfit. I will keep saying this and don't care. It's about time we die for this country if things are to be proper again," said Mliswa then.