Chiwenga visits accident scene

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga this morning visited the accident scene where four children died in a road traffic accident which occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Road on Wednesday.

The accident involved an Inter Africa bus that was carrying 59 passengers and a T35 truck that was carrying 22 Karrenboon Primary School children.

The four children died on the spot, while 18 people, mostly children, were injured and treated at Beatrice and Chitungwiza Hospitals.

The truck driver also succumbed to the injuries after being admitted to hospital.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and other senior Government and party officials visited the accident scene.

The acting President met with some of the children who were injured during the accident and has since ordered that they should be taken to Chitungwiza Hospital for further treatment and examination.

In his address, Acting President Chiwenga reiterated that Government will continue to render assistance to the bereaved families and the injured children.

He said Government will soon build a school close to the area so that children will not travel for long distances to avoid such incidents.

Government will also provide an ambulance near the area, in case of emergency, Acting President Chiwenga said.

He said Government was in the process of revising certain pieces of legislation to come up with stiffer penalties for motorists who cause fatal road traffic accidents as a result of negligent driving and human error.

He also implored authorities to step up their efforts in making sure that vehicles on the road were roadworthy to avoid unnecessary loss of life and property.

Source - The Herald

