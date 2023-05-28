ZEC to rectify anomalies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has assured the public that it would rectify all anomalies that were observed during the voters roll inspection exercise.In a statement today, ZEC's Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Utoile Silaigwana, said that people could still continue verifying their voter registration details using the *265# platform for Netone and Econet mobile phone subscribers."Those intending to verify their voter registration details may continue to do so after the closure of the voters' roll using the *265# platform for Netone and Econet mobile phone subscribers. The Commission would like to assure members of the public that it will rectify any anomalies that were observed during the voter inspection exercise. This will be done during the compilation of the final voters roll that shall be availed free to prospective candidates after June 21, 2023, the day that has been fixed for nomination courts," said Silaigwana.Silaigwana urged aspiring candidates to file their nomination papers early, as that would enable correction of errors in the forms well in advance of nomination day."Between now and 21 June 2023, prospective candidates may file their nomination papers at ZEC offices. Aspiring Presidential candidates must send their nomination papers to ZEC Head Office, while those aspiring to contest as Members of Parliament and Councillors may file their nominations at ZEC provincial and district offices respectively. Nomination forms are available at ZEC offices and on the Commission's website www.zec.org.zw.Early filing of nomination papers will enable correction of errors on the forms well in advance of nomination day," added Silaigwana.The ZEC's CEO advised that presidential aspirants should be nominated by 10 registered voters, and those contesting as members of parliament and Councillors must be nominated by five registered voters.Meanwhile, the nomination fee for presidential aspirants has been pegged at US $20,000, while those intending to contest as members of Parliament would pay US $1,000.