Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Road carnages now a pandemic'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Road Safety Council of Zimbabwe (RSCZ) has raised concern over the country's road carnage, saying it is a silent pandemic.

RSCZ president Sam Nyaude appealed to authorities to make road safety a priority to save lives.

"Some priority measures need to be put in place to curb the continuing road carnage issue in Zimbabwe," Nyaude told journalists during a Press conference in Harare this week.

"Of late, we have cholera, which has raised dust in the country for killing nearly 500 people. However, when it comes to road carnage, there is dead silence.

"This is despite the fact that road carnage is a pandemic due to the fact that 7 000 people are quietly killed every year."

Nyaude added: "The coming of Mr Jean Todt for high level engagements with government and road safety stakeholders is a huge opportunity to ensure that Zimbabwe begins to take responsibility over all the avoidable road deaths which are currently going unchecked."

Todt is the United Nations special envoy on road safety.

According to the Zimbabwe Road Conditions and Inventory Report, unsafe road infrastructure is a major issue, with 70% of the total road network in poor to mediocre condition, and merely 25% in good to very good condition.

According to statistics released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency in April, 8 897 people died in traffic accidents between 2019 and 2022.

Approximately 2 079 people died in 52 585 road accidents recorded last year alone.

In April this year, 30 people died while 153 others were injured in 288 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide during the Easter and Independence holidays.

Source - newsday

Must Read

AMH journalists declare incapacitation

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ratepayers flag bribe-taking municipal police

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tempers flare at Zanu-PF Mashonaland West women's quota nomination meeting

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Xenophobic SA MEC loses in bid to quash inquiry into her 'killing my health system' rant

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Johnson and Johnson's baby powder causes cancer?

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chaos dogs Zec voters roll inspection

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo armed robber wounded in shootout

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew turns to sport to woo voters

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe needs to manage her debts

3 hrs ago | 13 Views

Did war vets collapse Zimdollar?

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Concern over 3% Parly youth representation in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

3 arrested for forging O Level certificates

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chinese miner threatens workers over strike

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

An unusual lifesaver for sex workers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to pay $20,000 to ZEC

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

No more job termination on 3 months notice

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Malawians in fluent Chewa

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Govt considers closing down Kwekwe mines

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

15 beneficiaries of Mnangagwa amnesty rearrested for murder, robbery

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

House crumbles in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Hwange Unit 7 back on Zimbabwe power grid

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZEC to rectify anomalies

15 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ncube and Khumalo accused of not safeguarding the interests of Ndebele-speaking people

15 hrs ago | 870 Views

Biden takes a face-first tumble on stage as age catches up with him

17 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe's Patriotic Bill imposes death on 'sell-outs'

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

'Mnangagwa must withdraw 'Patriotic Bill' from parliament'

17 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe's recommendations

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mthuli Ncube feels heat

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zimbabwe name squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

NUST retrenches workers

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chiwenga visits accident scene

17 hrs ago | 303 Views

Diasporans Forgotten

02 Jun 2023 at 11:06hrs | 629 Views

Metal Health Care is a basic need too

02 Jun 2023 at 11:04hrs | 119 Views

WATCH: Unleashing the Beauty of Matopos - A Journey from Bulawayo to Maphisa

02 Jun 2023 at 10:56hrs | 1280 Views

The greatest unpatriotism is keeping quiet when ruling elite destroys Zimbabwe!

02 Jun 2023 at 10:47hrs | 478 Views

Opportunity for Zimbabwean Film Industry Professionals

02 Jun 2023 at 10:25hrs | 79 Views

Accessing a World of Sport from your computer

02 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 88 Views

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

02 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 913 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

02 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2346 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

02 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 863 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

02 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 3270 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

02 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1589 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

02 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 274 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

02 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 205 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

02 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1483 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

02 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 648 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

02 Jun 2023 at 06:46hrs | 336 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

02 Jun 2023 at 06:46hrs | 122 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days