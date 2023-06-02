3 arrested for forging O Level certificates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THREE Harare residents appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje on Wednesday facing charges of forgery after they faked Ordinary Level certificates to enter foreign universities.Cindy Mutswatiwa (29), Kundai Mutape(39), a registered consultant for foreign universities and Malvern Nengomasha (32), a diplomatic bag courier in the Foreign Affairs and international Trade ministry were granted $200 000 bail each.They are charged alongside Molyn Mugodi (40), who is still at large.Allegations are that sometime in June 2022, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers arrested Mugodi for creating fake national identity cards which they were using to defraud pensioners.Using Mugodi's printer and computer, they are accused of retrieving several fake Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates.Investigations showed that Mugodi was working with the trio in an elaborate scheme, whereby they authenticated the fake certificates at the Foreign Affairs ministry for a fee.Around January 2022, Mutswatiwa forged her "O" Level certificate to apply to study for a degree in Dentistry at University of Donetsk in Ukraine.Mugodi also forged an "O" Level certificate for Mutape.