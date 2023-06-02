Latest News Editor's Choice


Johnson and Johnson's baby powder causes cancer?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's health ministry has banned the use of Johnson and Johnson's baby powder over allegations that it causes cancer.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com written to all provincial medical directors, health perm sec Jasper Chimedza said importation, distribution and sale of the product is no longer allowed in Zimbabwe.

"Ministry of Health and Child care is banning the importation and distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson's baby powder containing the talc ingredient with immediate effect.

"Environmental health officers and technicians are advised to remove all Johnson and Johnson's baby powder containing the talc ingredient from the market.

"Inspectors are advised to document their findings and the products must be destroyed or recalled to the manufacturers," the statement reads.

The baby powder is still popular in South Africa and there are high chances that it is how its finding its way into the Zimbabwean market.

"Tanzania Bureau of Standards on the 19th of April 2023, banned the importation and distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson's baby powder containing the talc Ingredient.

"The product is still popular in South Africa amid indications that most consumers are unaware of its potential risks.

"Given the significant importation of health products by Zimbabwe from South Africa, there is a high risk that the contaminated baby powder could still be finding its way into the Zimbabwean market," added the letter.

Research by the American Academy of Paediatrics unearthed that the talc used in the production of the baby powder was highly toxic due to contamination with carcinogen asbestos.

Source - NewZimbabwe

