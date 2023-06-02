Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba returns to Villa?

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
Zimbabwe international footballer Marvelous Nakamba will return to Aston Villa following the expiry of his loan spell with Luton Town.

Luton Town announced on their website today that Nakamba was one of the players who will leave the club. The Warriors star was instrumental at Luton, having joined in January after a frustrating period at English Premiership side Aston Villa, where he had little game time. He assisted Luton to win promotion to the Premier league.

"Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba will return to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells, we would like to thank them for their fantastic contributions to this historic season," said the club on its website.

Source - The Chroncile

