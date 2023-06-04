CCC's Bulawayo candidates selection process marred by confusion, controversy

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was plunged into confusion yesterday when a number of sitting MPs and councillors were excluded from the party's "stakeholders selection process" for the upcoming elections.Prominent names missing from the list included Njube-Lobengula MP and party benefactor Gift Banda, sitting Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni and his deputy, Councillor Mlandu Ncube. The only surviving councillors include Arnold Batirai, Tawanda Ruzive, Felix Mhaka and Sikhululekille Moyo.The party's decision to exclude a number of its sitting MPs and councillors has been met with anger and confusion from within the party. Some have accused the party leadership of being undemocratic and of sidelining those who have been loyal to the party. Others have questioned the criteria used to select the candidates, saying that it was unfair and opaque.The CCC has been under pressure to unite after a number of splits and divisions in the party since its formation in January 2023. The party's decision to exclude a number of its sitting MPs and councillors is likely to further deepen the divisions within the party and could damage its chances of winning the upcoming elections.The party has also been criticized for its decision to involve the Bulawayo Progressive Residents' Association (BPRA) in the candidates' selection process. The BPRA is a non-partisan organization that has previously distanced itself from any political involvement. However, the party has defended its decision to involve the BPRA, saying that it is a credible and impartial organization that can help to ensure that the selection process is fair and transparent.The CCC's candidates' selection process has been marred by controversy and confusion. The party's decision to exclude a number of its sitting MPs and councillors is likely to further deepen the divisions within the party and could damage its chances of winning the upcoming elections.