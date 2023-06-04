Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe committed to African ideals

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:27hrs | Views
THE construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Zimbabwe is testament of the country's commitment to preserve the history and values of Pan-Africanism for existing and future generations.

This was said by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mrs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during belated Africa Day commemorations on Friday.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr David Musabayana, she said: "The Museum of African Liberation building in Zimbabwe is the testament of how the country seeks to preserve the historical values and Pan-Africanism for the existing and future generations."

The Africa Day commemorations reflected on the journey that the continent has traversed over the last six decades.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government appreciates pledges made by various members of the African Union (AU) towards construction of the museum.

This year's Africa Day commemorations ran under the theme "Accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bring greater prosperity to the continent".

The theme is also in line with Zimbabwe's policy thrust under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The AfCFTA project is regarded as the world's largest free trade area.

It is envisaged to create a single market for goods and services, as well as deepen economic integration on the continent.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 588 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 933 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

18 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1981 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 946 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1050 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days