Zimbabwe committed to African ideals

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Zimbabwe is testament of the country's commitment to preserve the history and values of Pan-Africanism for existing and future generations.This was said by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mrs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during belated Africa Day commemorations on Friday.In a speech delivered on her behalf by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr David Musabayana, she said: "The Museum of African Liberation building in Zimbabwe is the testament of how the country seeks to preserve the historical values and Pan-Africanism for the existing and future generations."The Africa Day commemorations reflected on the journey that the continent has traversed over the last six decades.Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Government appreciates pledges made by various members of the African Union (AU) towards construction of the museum.This year's Africa Day commemorations ran under the theme "Accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to bring greater prosperity to the continent".The theme is also in line with Zimbabwe's policy thrust under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.The AfCFTA project is regarded as the world's largest free trade area.It is envisaged to create a single market for goods and services, as well as deepen economic integration on the continent.