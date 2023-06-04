Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cowdray Park residents to get title deeds soon

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:28hrs | Views
COWDRAY Park residents in Bulawayo will be issued with title deeds for their properties "very soon", Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

It will become the second suburb to benefit from the Presidential Title Deed and Settlement Regularisation Programme following its successful launch in Epworth on April 22, where 265 title deeds of the 11 200 that had been processed were personally handed over to beneficiaries by President Mnangagwa.

The initiative, which seeks to facilitate issuance of title to homeowners in irregular settlements, is part of a broader programme geared towards regularising informal settlements.

Minister Ziyambi, who is leading the high-level inter-ministerial committee on the regularisation of settlements, said the programme will be extended to more settlements throughout the country in the coming months.

"The programme is work in progress," he said.

"His Excellency President Mnangagwa's desire is to ensure the regularisation of informal settlements.

"Very soon, we will be in Bulawayo, in Cowdray Park, to issue title deeds to some of the residents.

"It is a national programme, where we want to regularise and unlock value, and that is what His Excellency the President is doing."

The programme, he said, will also cover old suburbs such as Highfield, where some homeowners have gone for decades without holding title to their properties.

"We need to ensure that they verify everything so that the title deeds are not issued to the wrong person," said Minister Ziyambi.

"So, it involves going to the local authority and checking if the title deed applicant is the right owner of the property and then prepare all the requisite paperwork."

Acting director of spatial planning and development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Mr Honesty Magaya said residents living in irregular settlements will be prioritised.

"We have already given the list of suburbs we want regularised to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education (Innovation, Science and Technology Development)," he said.

"Regularisation will also entail relocating people in some of these settlements, so those who agree to such arrangements will be considered first."

About 15 urban settlements countrywide are undergoing aerial mapping to ascertain the number of properties for which title deeds should be issued this year.

The first batch of title deeds are being issued to households in areas where houses were built on undesignated land, while the second phase will cover other residential areas built legally.

Suburbs covered under the first phase include Epworth, Eyecourt, Retreat, Caledonia and Hopley in Harare; Chiedza Farm and Gimboki Farm (Mutare); Cowdray Park (Bulawayo); and Victoria Range (Masvingo).

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 933 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

18 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1982 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1050 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days