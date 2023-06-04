GMB holding 275 000 tonnes of grain

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has more than 257 000 tonnes of grain at its depots countrywide, with stocks expected to increase over the coming weeks as farmers continue delivering produce from the 2022/2023 cropping season.About 5 000 tonnes of maize have been sold to the GMB during the current marketing season.Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the country was assured of enough grain this year."The GMB has sufficient maize, with over 215 000 tonnes in stock," he said."They also have over 37 000 tonnes of traditional grains in stock."GMB has begun receiving grain produced during the 2022/2023 summer cropping season, and, currently, they have already received an additional 5 000 tonnes of maize."Government, he said, was optimistic of improved deliveries."The nation is assured of enough mealie meal that is affordable, so there must not be any panic buying."The GMB expects to build a 1,5-million tonne grain reserve."Dr Masuka said the parastatal will, through its subsidiary Silo Foods, direct mealie meal to its 87 depots to facilitate easier access to the product.Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe welcomed efforts to build up the country's strategic grain reserve."The assurance and efforts by the Government to build a strong reserve is a good move because it demonstrates that they are sensitive to the plight of citizens, especially the underprivileged," he said."Ensuring the availability of affordable grains and mealie meal at GMB shows that we are making strides in ensuring national food security."Zimbabwe requires about 2,2 million tonnes of grain for human and livestock consumption.