Dzvukamanja crosses fingers for a new Bucs deal

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:31hrs | Views
With his contract ending this month, Zimbabwe international striker Terrence Dzvukamanja wants to stay at South African football giants, Orlando Pirates.

During the first-half of the recently concluded season, Dzvukamanja's future with the Buccaneers looked in doubt as he struggled for game time and loss of form and had featured just once in 15 matches.

The Zimbabwean international was also understood to be on his way to SuperSport United, but he managed to change his fortunes around at the turn of the year.

In the second round of the season, the 29-year-old managed to score eight goals in 18 matches, including last Saturday's winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup, which they won 2-1.

"I don't know. I can't put anything in if they come (and give me a contract I will be happy), but hence I'm saying that you can speak with my agent (Mike Makaab).

He is the one who will say ‘this is what's on the table. If there is something good or not, I will take it from there.

Obviously, (I want to stay) every player wants to play for this team and there is the Caf Champions League also and everyone wishes to play for this team," Dzvukamanja explained to the media.

Asked if rumours about him joining SuperSport in January were true, the striker said he was not aware and added he is happy to have won two cups with the Buccaneers.

"I was just hearing the rumours . . . I was not aware that anything was happening because the club didn't tell me or my agent that something was happening.

It's a big achievement for me, I won't lie because everyone wants to win. We won two cups in one season and finished in the second position.

For me, it's a great achievement and I'm very happy about it. I don't even know how to express how I feel, but I'm very happy to score that goal and make the Orlando Pirates family happy."-

Source - The Sunday News

