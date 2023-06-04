Latest News Editor's Choice


Chicken Inn shoot to the top

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:31hrs | Views
Chicken Inn FC  1-0 Black Rhinos
CHICKEN INN FC needed a hero as forward Michael Charamba stepped into the role and scored a beauty which gave the hosts three points to send them top of the Premier Soccer League table at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The game itself was no thriller. Rhinos knocked the ball around but always lost the plot in the final third.

On the other side, Chicken Inn in some instances looked lost. In fact, it would have been an ultimate bore had Charamba not produced a moment of brilliance.

Charamba rifled home off a rebound from outside the box in the 61st minute and it would be the only goal of the game.  This was Charamba's fourth goal of the season and the GameCocks third victory on the trot.

Chicken Inn are now top of the table with 21 points, two ahead of Highlanders in third place.

Ngezi Platinum who occupy second place with 20 points play Yadah Stars on Monday. Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore said his concern was not being top of the table.

"It was a difficult game and we are happy to have collected three points. Rhinos had energy and were full of running and it was not easy for us," said Matore.

The defeat was Chauya Chipembere's eighth of the season. Coach, Saul Chaminuka said his side will get things right soon.

"It's a game in which we are making entries but we are not completing those attacks. We get to the opposition box and the next thing we lose the ball. It is almost the same as what was happening in our last game.

I think we are working on it. Very soon we will start grinding results," said Chaminuka.
It took 23 minutes for Charamba to pose the first real threat.

Charamba was neatly set up by Tafadzwa Kutinyu but had his shot from inside the box saved by goalkeeper Panashe Chirimanyemba.

Moments later, Charamba turned provider for Kutinyu who had acres of space just outside the box but could not get his technique right and blazed the ball over the bar.

Rhinos came close in the 78th minute through Dematsika Garikai who had a shot from inside the box hit the side net.

Teams
Chicken Inn FC: Teams Bernard Donovan, Brian Muza (Clive Augusto 43mins), Xolani Ndlovu, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, George Majika (Genius Mutangamiri 65 mins), Shephard Mhlanga, Clive Dzingai, Dominic Jaricha, Malvin Hwata (Brighton Ncube 84 mins) Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Authur Chinda 65 mins), Michael Charamba

Black Rhinos FC: Panashe Chirimanyemba, Nyakope Chelsea, Valentine Katsande, Steady Mudzengerere (Darren Mutimuzunze 43 mins), Prince Milanzi, Gift Saunyama, Allan Gahadzikwa, Kelvin Chripawako (Nigel Gezana 64 mins), Mctonomy  Mahodobi, Garikai Dematsika (Sylon Chikwengwere 67 mins) , Migos Svinurai.

Source - The Sunday News

