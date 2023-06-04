Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso seek missing spark against 'noisy' neighbours

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023
With 19 points on the board, Bosso are on the cusp of greatness, they are within the chasing pack, yet one lingering question remains: Can they find the fire-power to secure crucial goals and turn draws into victories?

Unbeaten this season, Highlanders have shown resilience with four wins and seven draws in their 11 matches.

However, their inability to find the back of the net in crucial moments has led to a series of stalemates. In fact, the team has now drawn their last five games, dropping 10 points out of a possible 15.

Frustration mounts as they prepare to face Bulawayo Chiefs in their next encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

The recent string of goalless draws against ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn, Sheasham, Simba Bhora, and Dynamos highlights the team's struggle to convert opportunities into goals. Baltemar Brito, the head coach, acknowledges this issue and has been working diligently with the squad to rectify it.

"We were working on bringing back our identity. We have hope that our identity and our style of play will bring the goals," expressed Brito, emphasising the importance of rediscovering their attacking prowess.

Bulawayo Chiefs, riding high on a seven-match unbeaten run, pose a confident challenge for Highlanders in this local derby.

Aware of the significance of the match, Chiefs' coach, Lizwe Sweswe, recognises the crucial role players' motivation plays in the outcome.

"It's a tough match because they have not been doing well, but we are prepared," Sweswe stated.
He also hinted at exploiting the pressure faced by Highlanders, acknowledging the influence of their passionate fan base and the potential for it to work either positively or negatively.

The clash between Highlanders and Chiefs marks their seventh meeting since Chiefs' promotion in 2018. The previous encounters have seen Highlanders claim three victories, suffer two defeats, and share one draw.

The draw, which occurred in May 2022, left a lasting impression as Bulawayo Chiefs squandered a 2-0 lead, allowing Highlanders a last-minute equaliser courtesy of Adrian Silla.

Going into the match, two points separate Bulawayo Chiefs in fifth position from Highlanders in second place on the league table, with Ngezi Platinum Stars leading the pack on 20 points from 11 matches.

Bulawayo Chiefs have proven their mettle by triumphing over teams with fervent fans, as demonstrated by their impressive 3-2 victory against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Match Day 6.

In the absence of injured players Calvin Chigonero, Brighton Mhanhire, and Melikhaya Ncube, Highlanders will need to rely on their remaining squad members to step up and fill the void.

The challenge ahead is daunting, but Highlanders are determined to reclaim their scoring touch and reignite their pursuit of glory.

As the whistle blows and the derby unfolds, the fate of Highlanders FC's title charge hangs in the balance.

Can they unlock their attacking potential and convert their draws into triumphs? The answer lies within the hearts and boots of their players, as they strive to overcome the pressure and seize their moment of glory on the pitch.

Source - The Sunday News

