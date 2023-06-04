Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare based Zimbabwe Cricket neglecting Bulawayo Athletic Club on purpose?

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:32hrs | Views
A SIMMERING war between the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) is heating up with allegations that the cricket mother body released limited funding for the makeover and takeover of the cricket facility during the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

Bulawayo is set to host the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club and BAC from 18 June to 9 July.

Ten international teams are set to converge on Zimbabwe for the ICC World Cup qualifiers, with some matches to be played in Harare. Five countries will be in Bulawayo.

Renovations at facilities in Bulawayo and Harare are already underway in preparation for the qualifiers. Cricket facilities in Bulawayo are Queens Sports Club and BAC.

At BAC, Sunday News Sports last week observed that a media room was under construction. The three-room structure is expected to be complete before the start of the tournament. According to a BAC insider, ZC will take complete control of the venue for the duration of the qualifiers.

"International teams such as the USA, Scotland and Sri Lanka will be in Bulawayo so the level of security at Queens Sports Club and BAC will be very high, which means the two facilities will be under total control of Zimbabwe Cricket.

"In order to compensate the tenants who are housed at the venues such as the bar and restaurant for loss of revenue, ZC undertook to give BAC funds for that purpose.

What baffles us, however, is the amount ZC wants to give us. US$2 000 is just too little. We have tried to seek an audience with ZC officials to no avail," said the source.

On 26 April 2023, Nicholas Singo, who is the general manager of both the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) and Tuskers wrote to BAC informing them of impending renovations at the facility.

"Various contractors will be engaged as of 1st of May 2023 to carry out the following renovations and developments.

1. Painting of the walls inside and outside of the cricket facilities including pathways leading to them.

2. Building of an office block on the eastern side of the cricket field, adjacent to the old tennis court.

Upon completion of the event, the office block will be a legacy of the club and can be used by the board, administration or its affiliates. The building plan will be shared once the architecture is done with the designs.

3. Security gates around the stadium, which will serve as entry and exit points will be given a facelift and enhance security measures. 4. Playing nets will be renovated to acceptable international standards.

5. Permanently fixed camera run out poles will be erected to enable a smooth broadcasting of the matches," wrote Singo.

When contacted by this publication Singo said the letter was authentic. However, most of the proposed renovations and developments have been abandoned.

Sunday News Sports gleaned another piece of correspondence that lists renovations that ZC will now carry out at BAC.

The list of repairs is as follows. "Plumbing: sinks need repairs, toilet system needs replacement.  Electricals: lights and sockets need repairs and a geyser must be installed.

Painting: Floors need a new coat, inside and outside walls need a new coat. Roof and carpentry: asbestos replacements, ceiling needs repairs, doors need new handles."

When asked why ZC has abandoned the initial list of renovations and developments, Singo referred the questions to the managing director Givemore Makoni and the director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza.

Questions sent to both Makoni and Masakadza earlier in the week had not been responded to at the time of going to print.

"My bosses have seen the questions that you sent and they are in a better position to respond," said Singo.

"Future generations must benefit from the legacy of hosting such a major tournament and we were excited when ZC said they would build an office block among other major developments.

Now we are told the only major development is the media room, we are still baffled why ZC decided to abandon the major works they had initially promised," added a BAC-affiliated source.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 765 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

11 hrs ago | 431 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

18 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

20 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

20 hrs ago | 1975 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

20 hrs ago | 943 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

20 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 781 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1048 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 170 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 62 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days