Misfiring Bosso face high flying Chiefs

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 09:16hrs | Views
BULAWAYO giants Highlanders Football Club will host in-form Bulawayo Chiefs in what is anticipated to be an explosive blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Matches between the two sides never fall short of excitement.

Last season, Chiefs blew a two-goal cushion to allow Bosso to claw their way back into the match, which ended in a two-all stalemate.

Bosso then got some form of revenge in the reverse fixture by edging Amakhosi Amahle 1-0.

Amakhosi had earlier knocked them out of the Chibuku Super Cup courtesy of a Malvin Mkolo header and Bulawayo Chiefs went on to win the lucrative knockout tournament.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has introduced a number of youngsters into the team this season. One of those is Elshamar Farasi, who turned out for Bulawayo City last season. The 21-year-old has settled well in the team and said they were not under pressure coming into the derby.

"A derby is a derby. We as players are not under pressure at all. All that we want as players is to grind results on the field of play only," said Farasi.

"I'm grateful to my coaches and teammates for giving me this opportunity. I can never do it alone, you can never be in form alone. So my coaches and teammates believe in me and they encourage me, they get me into the game. Hopefully they will continue to do so  and one day everything will be okay (getting goals)."

Another youngster who is likely going to start today is 17-year-old former Mzilikazi High School student Prince Ndlovu. The Highlanders developmental side Bosso 90 product said that they were looking for maximum points against Chiefs.

"We have people talking about us not scoring, but we will try to keep our heads down and look forward to this game like we look forward to the other games. "Hopefully we will get the maximum points," he said.

Ndlovu spoke about his experience in Europe and South Africa where he was on trials.

The left-footed midfielder now wants to wrestle the starting berth in the team.

"I learnt a lot. Football in Europe and South Africa is different from here. It was a great experience to see how they play in other countries. Obviously, as players we will be fighting for our spot in the team and I'm not looking forward to anything, but to fight my way back to the starting 11," said Ndlovu.

Bosso have drawn their last five matches.

They have only scored twice in the same period and pressure is on the misfiring forwards.

Bosso will be missing the services of Devine Mhindirira, Melikhaya Ncube (suspension) and Calvin Chigonero while the versatile Brighton Manhire is a major doubt for the encounter.

Lizwe Sweswe has managed to build a new team at Bulawayo Chiefs that has claimed the scalps of Dynamos and Hwange away from home. He has also introduced a number of youngsters that have set the stage ablaze in the PSL.

Goalkeeper Khulekani Dube has been doing well between the sticks, right back Brian Rusinga has also been in fine form and so has Kimjoe Sibanda, who has lost his place to veteran William Stima in recent matches.

Bulawayo Chiefs will be banking on their midfield, which is led by veteran Danny Phiri. His experience in the middle of the park has brought the best out of youngsters like Mthokozisi Msebe, Chiefs' best player so far this season.

Up-front Chiefs have also been lethal with the likes of Aubrey Chirinda, Billy Vheremu and Farau Matare regularly finding the back of the net.

Source - The Standard

