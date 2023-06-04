Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jeys Marabini 'snubs' Harare invite

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:59hrs | Views
AFRO-POP musician Jeys Marabini has turned down calls by music promoters to move to Harare amid efforts to brace his successful musical career, citing his infinite love for Bulawayo.

Speaking after the just ended inaugural Jazz and Soul Zim Musical Festival where he played alongside some of the greats Louis Mhlanga, Victor Kunonga, Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora, Selmor Mtukudzi and Diana Samkange, Marabini said opportunities were showering on his door, but he would rather make the best decision as a way of keeping his private and public life balanced.

"It was an amazing experience and came with breakthroughs. It turned out that people love my music which they regard as universal," he said.

"The honest pulse of the audience was reflected in their faces.

"The whole experience was so inspiring and exciting at the same time that I kept hearing people saying to me this is fresh because of its mature texture and more was said on how the band was composed, tight and well-coordinated.

"Advocators, businessmen and promoters are now saying come stay in Harare, but that will not be an easy decision to make.

"And decisions cannot be hurried especially without extensive consultations with band members and at personal level as a family man.

"Others were even suggesting that they would help me settle down once I'm decided, but no, I would rather travel from Bulawayo to Harare and perform then back home."

The jazz star stressed that over the years he has performed at a number of venues; big and small yet the vibe that resonated with his recent performances in Harare was made wonderful by a responsive audience.

"All I learnt is that good mature music never dies, music evolves with time but live and genuine music has its expressive ways, it speaks to the inner men on the supernatural value of harmonic melodies," he said.

"And people who really love and understand music prefer live performances, caring less of the language barriers.

"Music ushers them to a soothing defining space within time."

Jeys Marabini is currently on a nationwide tour interacting with fans under "the auspices of meet the people tour" an initiative that has seen him earning kudos from fans, promoters and the media.

"Ever since I stepped out of my traditional comfort zone, it has seen me getting endless calls from various promoters based in United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa among other places," he said.

"The national campaign has gone a long way in opening doors for me and the band. I want to say the continuously flow of invites has been irresistible as this is a sign that God is with us and  it tells us how relevant we are to people's needs," he said.

Jeys Marabini who has since been booked for the better part of 2023 is expected to perform at Alliance Franca'ise (Harare) sometime this month.

With consistency and extensive stakeholder support, there are prospects that Jazz and Soul Zim Musical Festival will soon claim a spot on the arts calendar as an international jazz festival. The four-day long event proved to have a ready deserving audience to fill the spacious venue is a brain child Briggs Bomba and is coordinated by Chido Masasiya and Yassin Dhala.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Jeys Marabini came to the defense of Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura), urging artistes to remain calm and consider resolving matters diplomatically.

"Zimura is there for musicians and they are doing everything they can despite the many economic challenges we are facing as a country - they are doing their best to make the music industry count and tick accordingly as expected by many people.

"For as long as they are honoring their mandate as provided in the organizational legal framework, we do not have to destroy the organization by throwing stones at one another because of a few, minute problems based on speculation. I believe as musicians we can resolve such matters probably in one or two sittings.

The jazz crooner said there was need to find common ground to strengthen the organisation.

"Mind you, where there are people there ought to be differences that mean to say we are progressing. Over a period of time we are going to be judged by generations to come based on the way we resolve such issues," he said.

"More importantly this teaches and reminds  us that as people we should sit down and talk."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 948 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days