Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police want to beef numbers for polls

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 09:06hrs | Views
THE Home Affairs ministry has approached treasury for funding to oil its operations ahead of the August 23 elections including recruiting more police officers, Parliament heard.

Officials in the ministry appeared before the defence, home affairs and security services portfolio committee last week where they laid bare the challenges facing the ministry

Home Affairs permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji told the committee the ministry wrote to the treasury for financial support for elections.

"Yes, there is a degree of readiness that needs to be supported with resources, which we have put across to the treasury in terms of vehicles, communication radios and printing certain pamphlets that each officer must have at a polling station in order to address issues in a standard manner and to adequately interact with election observers," Gwinji said.

Elections will be held on August 23.

"Training is ongoing, and we believe that treasury is going to release funds that we requested in time to meet all the requirements," Gwinji said.

"Vehicles are already on delivery in the country."

Committee chairperson, retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome asked whether  there was any recruitment  being done by the Zimbabwe Republic Police ahead of the August polls.

"As a committee, we are concerned if they (the police) have sufficient manpower for the elections," Mayihlome quizzed.

"I am not going to ask you whether they have the capacity to monitor the forthcoming plebiscite.

"That's above your level, but as a committee, we are concerned. Do they have sufficient manpower and resources?."

Home Affairs ministry's human resources director Pamela Maringire said the ministry had more than 800 vacant posts at managerial level while recruitment of police officers was ongoing..

"Our current establishment has 3 500 posts. Of these, we have 803 that are vacant.

"For senior management posts, we have a new post for deputy director litigation in our legal services department," Maringire said.

"We also have a vacant position for monitoring and evaluation deputy director and director for national archives, which the Public Service Commission (PSC) is almost done filling."

She added: "For the senior management posts, we liaise with the PSC which is responsible for filling them.

"Under the lower posts, we have about 260 processing officer vacancies and about 30 for immigration officers.

"Currently, the PSC is processing candidates for us to interview to fill lower-level posts."

Source - The Standard

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 937 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 948 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days