Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's activists detained over violence

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:57hrs | Views
Gweru provincial  magistrate Miriam Banda  yesterday remanded in custody Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza and four other party activists on charges of politically motivated violence.

The five were not asked to plead and were remanded to Monday for bail application.

Allegations are that on May 31 at Rupepwe Primary School in Chirumanzu, Cheza (50), Tinashe Moyo (47), Elias Madhuveko (26), Tanyaradzwa Marimbe (23) and Alex Gamuchirai (37) assaulted Justice Dzaguma, a Zanu-PF activist following a confrontation during a voter inspection exercise.

The accused also allegedly assaulted Nhamo Muzembi before robbing him of US$50, POSB bank card and a Zanu-PF card.

It is also alleged that on the same date at around 11am at Mazvimba Primary School in Chirumanzu, the accused took an Itel cellphone from Philemon Madzivanyika and smashed it on the ground.

They allegedly damaged the phone pouch valued at US$3.

It is also alleged that on the day in question at Mazvimba Primary School, the accused took a counter book belonging to Julius Kunodziya and tore it.

The book was valued at US$1.

The state alleges that the five disturbed the voter inspection exercise at the school.

The accused are represented by human rights lawyer Martin Mureri.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 407 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

8 hrs ago | 578 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 923 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

18 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1980 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 944 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1049 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 171 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 63 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days