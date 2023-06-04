Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Enqameni power lines vandalised

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 08:55hrs | Views
Electricity lines, which were installed at Enqameni in Gwanda, Matebeleland South sometime in 2005 have been vandalised.

Zesa Holdings has been accused of abandoning the rural electrification project in 2005.

A concerned resident Ndabezinhle Ndlovu said it was disturbing to see people tampering with power lines.

"Children also vandalise those power lines to make toy cars using the wire," Ndlovu said.

"This is not safe because electricity is dangerous."

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Western Region manager, Lloyd Jaji, refused to comment on the matter.

 "I cannot comment yet because I must get an inquiry from people on the ground to get more information," Jaji said.

Former Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi once proposed a 30-year mandatory prison sentence for vandalising electricity infrastructure amid reports the power utility loses millions annually to the criminal activities.

ZETDC says it loses close to US$ 5million annually to vandalism of its infrastructure.

In a statement on its official Twitter account last year, the power company's subsidiary said vandalism of infrastructure had left more than 30 000 households without power countrywide.

"Up to 30 000 households are without power due to vandalism of about 4 000 transformers, cables and associated materials.

"ZETDC needs about US$15 million to replace the stolen materials," said ZETDC in a statement.

In 2020, Cabinet said it approved principles for the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act to introduce tougher penalties for crimes related to electricity theft, the destruction of and tampering with electricity infrastructure.

The envisaged amendment process will encompass reviewing the current penalty regime for identified offences in order to make them more deterrent.

There will also be the classifying of the offences under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which governs heinous crimes, including rape and murder, compelling courts to impose mandatory sentences, as opposed to the option of fines, which may not be deterrent enough.


Source - The Standard

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 322 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 938 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 443 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 948 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days