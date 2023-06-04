Binga buoyed by town status

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Binga is earmarked for economic growth after government granted it town status recently, the rural district council's chief executive officer, Joshua Muzamba said.Muzamba said the district is set to be a major economic player in tourism, livestock value chains and irrigation among other sectors."Moreso, looking at the fact that we are actually sitting on the border with Zambia. The nearest border posts are Victoria Falls and Kariba," Muzamba said."So in terms of convenience it was appropriate to have a centre of that nature."Binga is also a commercial centre for the district and as an administrative centre also it was appropriate that we should have a town established."The government upgraded Binga to a local board in March following a request by traditional leaders in the Matebeleland North province.The district is famed for fishing in the Zambezi River, tourism and a rich culture characterized by art and craft and basketry.With an aerodrome, a chain of hotels, a sand beach, a boating industry and booming fishing and craft sectors, chiefs made a request to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to upgrade Binga centre into a town.The local board status was confirmed in April and an acting administrator Alfred Sibanda was appointed.Binga brings together three local boards in Matebeleland North after Hwange Local Board and Lupane Local Board.Victoria Falls City, Tsholotsho and Hwange are the only urban areas in the province.The Binga Rural District Council will relocate its offices to Manjolo Business Centre where the local authority will operate from once the local board grows."Well Binga town is growing because we have industries, fishing, wildlife, and mining also," Muzamba said."There is need for infrastructure for accommodation... there is need for development in terms of the transport system..."