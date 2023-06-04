Latest News Editor's Choice


David Coltart mayoral dream up in smoke, says Jonathan Moyo

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 20:29hrs | Views
Exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo has revealed that Citizens Coalition For Change bigwig Senator David Coltart has been rejected by CCC's 'Bulawayo Ward 5 selection caucus' where it is alleged that he came last.

Moyo claims that Coltart is now hoping to be handpicked and rescued by Advocate Nelson Chamisa in Harare, against the clear wishes of the CCC's "selection community" in Bulawayo's Ward 5, which has resoundingly rejected him.

Said Jonathan Moyo on Twitter;

"Ok, David Coltart, your opinion is noted, especially the kiss of death bit.

"Meanwhile how are you nursing your bleeding wounds after you were heavily clobbered and you came number last in @CCCZimbabwe's Bulawayo 'candidate selection caucus' for Ward 5 councillor?

"Borrowing from your kiss of death bit, and since you have been going around telling people in Bulawayo that Harare has endorsed you to be the next Bulawayo mayor, is your embarrassing rejection by CCC's "Bulawayo Ward 5 selection caucus" - to the point of coming last among prospective candidates - a kiss of death for your mayoral ambitions?

"Or you are still hoping to be handpicked and rescued by Advocate Nelson Chamisa in Harare, against the clear wishes of the CCC's "selection community" in Bulawayo's Ward 5, which has resoundingly rejected you?

"Anyhow good luck David - good luck -  with your frantic and desperate efforts to get Harare to reverse your emphatic rejection by your own party's Ward 5 'selection caucus' in Bulawayo, it would be interesting to see if the rest of Ward in Bulawayo is prepared to have a CCC reject as its Harare appointed and imposed mayor. Again, good luck!"



Source - Byo24News

