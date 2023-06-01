Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
SELF-EXILED former Zanu-PF political commissar and Cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere has joined the presidential race ahead of this year's harmonised elections set for August 23.

Last week, Kasukuwere issued a teaser on Twitter using the handle @NewAllianceZW calling himself "President Kasukuwere."

He shared a picture of himself with other former Cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao and Nkosana Moyo.

The New Alliance Zimbabwe has also been actively sponsoring Kasukuwere's candidature on Twitter.

In a post accompanying the photos of Kasukuwere and his former Cabinet colleagues, the alliance said: "Dear

Zimbabwe. Please brace yourself for big surprises this election season. But please do not over-react. We only have this country for the future to inherit. We must continue to act with focus and restraint. We love you Zimbabwe."

In another post, the political grouping said: "By standing in the August 2023 elections, president Kasukuwere is representing the voiceless masses, the downtrodden, the disenfranchised citizens, as well as patriots who were violently driven from the shores of the motherland. He is standing against black-on-black oppression."

A disclaimer, however, indicates that the 52-year-old Kasukuwere does not run the handle, adding that it is strictly a supporters' interactive handle.

However, Kasukuwere's interaction with South African journalist Sophie Mokoena on Twitter yesterday attracted attention and debate after the announcement of his candidature.

"Breaking News. There you have it @Hon_Kasukuwere says he will be contesting the presidential election in Zimbabwe on 23 August 2023. The other candidates includes (sic) @edmnangagwa and @nelsonchamisa. For more, watch #sabcnews Channel 404 or @SophieMokoena."

Kasukuwere, currently in self-imposed exile in South Africa, also confirmed the news in response to Mokoena's post.

"The call has been made and yes, I will be making a formal statement on my candidature," he said.

Many observers believe Kasukuwere's candidature would divide and weaken Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF after the latter allegedly failed to unite the ruling party since the 2017 coup, while the fissures in the party have continued to widen following bitterly contested internal polls to choose election candidates.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Kasukuwere said: "I know people are interested to know (about the candidature), but I can assure you that you will be the first to get the official statement."

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said it was dangerous for Zanu-PF to let Kasukuwere contest in the forthcoming elections.

"If that happens, then Mnangagwa is gone.

"But I can tell you, Mnangagwa and his allies are busy doing what they can to stop Kasukuwere from contesting," he said.

"If he does, he will divide the Zanu-PF vote.

"But I don't think he will even make it to the Nomination Court.

"Chances are very slim. Mnangagwa won't fold his hands and let it happen."

Kasukuwere's political star shined in the ruling party's youth league, propelling him to the late former President Robert Mugabe's Cabinet as Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister.

He is also a former Environment, Water and Climate minister.

Kasukuwere, Mnangagwa and Mugabe's wife Grace teamed up to topple former Vice-President Joice Mujuru during his tenure as party political commissar.

The alliance, however, fell apart when Kasukuwere and Grace were joined by another former minister Jonathan Moyo and members of the G40 group, which turned its guns on Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces led by General Constantino Chiwenga, now Vice-President, ousted Mugabe in a coup in 2017.

Kasukuwere, Moyo, Mzembi and Zhuwao fled the country during the coup.

The former Cabinet ministers face arrest over a litany of charges, including corruption.

Kasukuwere briefly returned home in January 2018 and was arrested on corruption charges, which were later dismissed by the Harare Magistrates Court, but not before he left the country again.

In October 2020, government sought Kasukuwere's extradition from South Africa after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: "Zanu-PF does not lose sleep over nothing. There is no Zimbabwean constituency across the Limpopo to the extent that you are aware.

"We are focused on winning the election for development and our indomitable presidential candidate H.E ED Mnangagwa does not lose sleep over a barking fugitive of justice. After all, it's good to have ambitions, but it will be foolhardy and tomfoolery to aspire to empty an ocean using buckets.

"We have already set preparations in motion for the inauguration of would-be President-elect, ED Mnangagwa. Let Tom, Dick and Harry throw their hat in the ring, but in the end, Floyd Mayweather has no defeat."



Source - newday

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 592 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 939 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days