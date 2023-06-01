South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

News / Local

by Staff reporter

While there was still hope that Kyalami could host a South African Formula One Grand Prix in the near future, those hopes have been scrapped as its been reported the idea has been abandoned altogether.The reason for a South African Grand Prix been abandoned is due to the SA government's ties to Russia, according to RacingNews365.com.Last year, speculation was rife the SA could host a F1 race in 2023 before financial challenges meant the idea was postponed.At the time Warren Scheckter, chief executive of SA Grand Prix, told BusinessLIVE: "I have seen some of the reports put out, with most of the information being incorrect. Unfortunately I am not at liberty to provide detail, but there will be no 2023 South African Grand Prix."Formula One responded in a statement saying: "Formula One can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together."Scheckter has since not been involved in any talks on a proposed SA Grand Prix, and instead an American sports investment company called "777" were continuing the discussions. RacingNews365.com said that Kyalami would rent out its facilities to 777, which would then promote the race.RacingNews365.com wrote that the latest decision was taken because SA are too closely aligned with Russia. However, F1 officials have failed to comment on the decision as the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar.Last year F1 also scrapped the Russian Grand Prix following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.South Africa have failed to denounce Russia's actions or the war against Ukraine as the SA government have adopted a policy of neutrality.