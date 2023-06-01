Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates left winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is enjoying a soft life off the field of play despite the fact that he is currently a free agent for the longest time.The product of Highlanders Youth Academy who has an affinity for expensive motor vehicles recently took to his official social media account where he flaunted one of his most expensive purchases.On Monday, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates left winger Kudakwashe Mahachi who is currently a free agent since July 2022 after partying ways with Supersport United took to his Instagram account where he flaunted his stunning BMW 220i which has personalised plates "Deneo 10".From the shared photo on the popular platform, "Kuda" as he is affectionately known as who also keep up with the latest trends in fashion was captured dressed in drip. Meanwhile, as of late, according to information obtained we have since been fortunate enough to learn that a similar BMW 220i is priced at R835 000 on the market.Kudakwashe Mahachi who is one of the most talented footballers from his native country in Zimbabwe who ever graced the PSL did not have an impressive run in terms of scoring goals during his spell at Mamelodi Sundowns and at Orlando Pirates.According to his player profile on German website 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘵, the 29 year old Bulawayo born footballer rattled the back of the net one time in 19 appearances during his two year spell at Mamelodi Sundowns and he rattled the back of the net three times in 13 appearances during one year spell at Orlando Pirates.Do you think that Kudakwashe Mahachi is a half decent attacker given his goal scoring record at the Chloorkop based outfit and at the Houghton based outfit?