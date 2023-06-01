Woman abducted and gang raped

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A woman was reportedly abducted and raped after she was given a lift by three men with police launching a manhunt for the suspects.The men are said to have been travelling in a sky-blue Toyota Wish and the incident happened in Ruwa, according to the police's Twitter page.The woman was allegedly kidnapped and taken to a house where she was raped by three men."Police in Harare are investigating a case of rape and kidnapping in which a woman (27) was abducted on 04/06/23 at George Shopping Centre, Ruwa, by three men who were travelling in a sky blue Toyota Wish," posted the Police."The suspects offered the victim a lift to Solomio before attacking her along the way. The victim was taken to a certain house in Ruwa where the suspects sexually abused her before dumping her in Msasa on 05/06/23. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station."