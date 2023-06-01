Cattle rustler caught slaughtering stolen cow

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A cattle rustler was caught red-handed, while slaughtering a beast he had stolen from a farmer.According to the police Twitter page, the cattle thief Elson Chimupengo had stolen three oxen from two farmers."Police in Marondera have arrested Elson Chimupengo (40) in connection with a case of stock theft, which occurred on 04/06/23 at the Cloverhill Farm in which three oxen were stolen from two farmers. The suspect was apprehended by farmers while slaughtering one of the stolen ox," posted the Police.