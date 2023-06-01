Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The three Zimbabwean students who represented the country at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China, recently, scooped the third prize in a competition participated by over 2 000 universities from across the world.

The universities were drawn from 74 countries.

This was the second time Zimbabwe was represented at the prestigious Huawei competition, after emerging number one in the Sub-Saharan semi-finals held in February.

Huawei director of public relations under the Southern Region, Jane Zhang, said the Zimbabwean team displayed exceptional capabilities in the network category during the semi-finals.

An instructor from the University of Zimbabwe who accompanied the students, Mr Benard Mapako, said participation at the global level was a clear testimony that Zimbabwe can be developed by its people (Nyika inovakwa nevena vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo).

Zimbabwe can leverage Huawei's active participation in the open source community and take advantage of the free operating system, Open Euler, and free applications such as OpenGaus.

The Huawei ICT Competition aims to provide students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas, thus enhancing their ICT knowledge and practical skills as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.

Panashe Marisa, a student from the TelOne Centre for Learning who participated in the global competition, thanked Huawei for the opportunity.

He said it was a great chance to broaden his horizons and gain new perspectives.

Marisa was also excited about learning new culture, customs and traditions.

"The trip to China was a dream come true," said Marisa.

Vimbai Matonhodze, a student from University of Zimbabwe said: "I was a bit nervous since I was the only girl who managed to participate in the global competition and travelling to a foreign country, but I am so excited to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself.

"I believe this competition helped me to grow both personally and professionally."

Team Zimbabwe had a chance to visit the Huawei Research and Development Centre in Beijing, where the closing ceremony was held.

The ceremony was graced by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, who saluted Huawei for the work it is doing of capacitating students.

He called for more investments in research and development and encouraged the students to consider pursuing careers in technology.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Stuents, #China, #ICT

Comments


Must Read

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

7 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

Serial rapist arrested

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 508 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 767 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 509 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

10 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

10 hrs ago | 609 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

18 hrs ago | 892 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 764 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 906 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

20 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Senior CIO dies

20 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

20 hrs ago | 879 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

20 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

20 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

20 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 3835 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

21 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

22 hrs ago | 488 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

22 hrs ago | 205 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

22 hrs ago | 430 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

22 hrs ago | 386 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

22 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

22 hrs ago | 701 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days