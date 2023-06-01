Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
ZANU- PF aspiring legislators attending a five-day orientation and induction workshop in Gweru have vowed to deliver a resounding victory for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections slated for August 23.

The workshop spearheaded by the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is being attended by all Zanu- PF aspiring candidates.

Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa officially opened the workshop on Monday during which he underscored the need for unity of purpose among party cadres for the party to win resoundingly.

Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister and Umguza MP Richard Moyo said they have been encouraged to unite and work together with candidates they faced off during the primary elections to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

"To prepare for the elections, we will be given campaign materials and already we have been given cars for campaigns. We were also taught about the history of the party and the fact that the first congress was held here in Gweru in 1964," he said.

"What we are doing is taking the baton from those who passed on and didn't come back to the country. So we should be more than serious so that the party wins the elections."

Moyo said he is ready for the elections and victory is certain.

"We are more than ready for the election. We are waiting for the launch of the party manifesto and  campaign. We are ready and victory is certain," he said.

Gwanda South constituency candidate   Omphile Marupi said the induction workshop is reminding the candidates to work as team Zanu- PF.

"I am confident that I will win the constituency but I have been taught that winning the elections should not be perceived as an individual achievement but rather a win for the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Marupi said the revolutionary party seeks to preserve the country's heritage, identity, land and wealth hence the need for the electorate to vote for its candidates.

He said he has been involved in a lot of development projects in the constituency and pushing the brand Zanu- PF.

 "We have been assisting members of the community to ensure no one and no place is left behind.

"We have various projects and programmes that we are doing in our communities driven by the Maslow hierarchical needs," he said.

Marupi said President Mnangagwa's message was very clear.

"We need to go all out and deliver the necessary victory for our President's sake. I am going to ensure that the girl child supports the vision of our President. It is time for us to work hard and support the revolutionary party and ensure victory in the process," he said.

Marupi said he has assisted in the construction of schools and other projects.

"We have supported the girl child through soccer tournaments and we are assisting underprivileged girls who had dropped out of school because of failure to pay fees and levies,

"We also started goat projects to empower youths and women across the constituency," he said.

Gweru Urban aspiring legislator, Alex Mukwembi said he was optimistic of wresting away the constituency from the opposition.

"After learning about our history as Zimbabweans I can explain to the electorate the importance of protecting our heritage," he said.

Bulawayo North women's quota candidate Eulysses Nowedza said she is ready to win the constituency.

"We have been taught to shun corruption even as we distribute the party resources during campaigns. We must avoid favouring friends and relatives but should be transparent in all what we do as party candidates," she said.

Zvishavane-Runde constituency aspiring candidate Fred Moyo said he is raring to go and claim victory for the ruling party.

"What I can tell you is that I am ready to win the constituency for the party and that is not a joke. We are assured of winning the constituency based on the groundwork we have done," he said.

"We have been with the people implementing developments projects and campaigning for the party and the President."

Source - The Chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days