Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in Epworth has launched the Yellow Wednesday to augment the party's nationwide rural mobilisation exercise code-named mugwazo ahead of the August 23 harmornised elections.

The CCC launched mugwazo to make inroads in areas considered to be Zanu-PF strongholds.

The launch of the Yellow Wednesday in Epworth North constituency was led by CCC aspiring candidate Zivai Mhetu as they distributed campaign material in the informal settlement south-east of Harare.

Other aspiring candidates under Epworth Local Board also participated in the campaign.

Speaking before the door-to-door campaign, Mhetu said the Yellow Wednesday initiative would run until voting day.

"As you are aware we have been conducting these campaigns every Saturday while mobilising support for our presidential candidate and champion-in-chief Nelson Chamisa, we chose Wednesday to remind our supporters of the Wednesday, August 23 voting day," he said.

"The day has been set aside to increase our visibility in the constituency while complementing the party programme of Mugwazo so that we get maximum votes for our president.

 "Even when we are done with the citizens caucuses, our candidates who would have been chosen by the citizens would continue with the programme for an overwhelming win for our presidential candidate."

CCC has deployed senior party leaders to areas such Murehwa, Mutoko and Uzumba in Mashonaland East province and several other provinces across Zimbabwe to drum up support for the opposition party.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

4 mins ago | 3 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 258 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 279 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

1 hr ago | 289 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 58 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 42 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 48 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

1 hr ago | 34 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 20 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days