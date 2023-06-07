Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutambara backs Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara has thrown his weight behind Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa's candidature ahead of the August 23 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Alpha Media Holdings' digital radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV (HSTV), Mutambara described Zanu-PF leader and presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa as an average and incompetent leader.

"I have a lot of respect for my colleagues in the CCC.  I have a lot of respect for president Chamisa. He is doing a great job," Mutambara said on HSTV  FreeTalk programme.

"I try as much as I can to advise quietly, but they are doing a good job and they deserve our support.

"They could fix one or two things here and there but I communicate privately and tell them what I think can been done," added Mutambara who served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2009-13 representing the MDC-M during the Government of National Unity.

Mnangagwa won the disputed 2018 presidential election by a slight margin, with Chamisa claiming the Zanu-PF leader was aided by the courts and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to win the poll.

Mutambara, however, warned that it would be difficult to change the status quo citing the unfair playing field which favours the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"It's a tragedy because I don't see anything positive coming out of this election because already there is the story around the voters roll, where people go and can't find their names. The voters roll is not available to the opposition. The political opposition is being harassed. Job Sikhala (CCC MP for Zengeza West) and  (Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob) Ngarivhume are locked up as we speak.

"What kind of election can we have when your opponents are locked up and cannot have political rallies?"

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since June last year facing the charge of inciting violence during the funeral of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Ngarivhume is serving a four-year jail sentence for inciting violence. He has, however, appealed against both conviction and sentence, but the ruling in his case was last week reserved indefinitely.

A number of opposition members face various charges.

Mutambara accused Mnangagwa's government of being a haven of corruption and incompetence.

"Mnangagwa is a crude version of the late Robert Mugabe on corruption, on tribalism," he said.

"On incompetence, he is worse because he has no finesse. Mugabe had an element of finesse around him, but this one is very crude in terms of naked corruption and naked incompetence."

Mutambara had no kind words for Mnangagwa who he said was very insecure.

"These guys are insecure, very insecure, very incompetent and they are very quick to use force because they doubt their legitimacy, yet Mugabe had a veneer of legitimacy as the founding father of the nation, who brought independence and carried out the land reform programme," Mutambara said.

Mutambara hinted that he might return to active politics after the elections.

"If they continue failing, I might have to reconsider my retirement but for now I am teaching. I am a professor and director at the University of the Future of Knowledge, but I keep my options open."

Source - newsday
More on: #Mutambara, #Chamisa, #Ccc

Comments


Must Read

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

4 mins ago | 3 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

1 hr ago | 259 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 280 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

1 hr ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Man dies in inferno

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mental colonisation is the biggest obstacle for African development

1 hr ago | 25 Views

6 years of false promises

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should allow diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEP permits extension delights Zimbabweans in South Africa

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Busi Ncube ready for Ilanga Tribute

1 hr ago | 58 Views

BCC takes Terracotta to court over Egodini project stall

1 hr ago | 42 Views

FC Platinum camp cracks!

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Kwekwe on cholera high alert

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa to meet first time voters today

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Biti's US$1m defamation case to proceed

1 hr ago | 48 Views

JSC appoints Electoral Court judges, 5 out of 35 have Ndebele surnames

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe to establish counter-terrorism centre

1 hr ago | 34 Views

SA steel giant expands imports from Hwange

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa sets tone for peaceful polls, claims Church

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Muskwe's EPL dream in limbo

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bid to reverse 2007 Harare land deal flops

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Patriotic Bill 'helps Zanu-PF cling to power'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet, EcoCash seek to raise US$60 million

1 hr ago | 20 Views

'Shut down RBZ's irrelevant forex auction system'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'RBZ directive to trigger more power cuts'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

WATCH: Confessions of a sex worker

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Prophet caught trying to bed married woman at shrine

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Woman bites another's eye in village catfight

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Student privates parts stabbed with pen in school bullying

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'Leave potholes to council'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Kombi crew and passengers foil robbery

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF MP, councilor nearly trade blows

10 hrs ago | 620 Views

Wife teams up with boyfriend to assault hubby with a hammer

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mphoko Released from Prison

11 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa's ploy to stop opposition from contesting

14 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Chamisa's councillors blast Mthuli Ncube for fixing Cowdray Park roads

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Chamisa's CCC appeals for patience as it finalises candidate selection process

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's FBC Holdings acquires Standard Chartered Bank's business portfolio

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa meets bishops

14 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe sees 100% jump in tourist arrivals

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's class 2 driving licence holders to undergo further testing to drive haulage trucks

22 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Lone anti-govt protester pleads guilty

22 hrs ago | 695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days