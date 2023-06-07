Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) and its vehicle parking management company face a week-long protest over high parking charges beginning Monday.

The vehicle parking management company, Tendy Three Investment (TTI), and BCC last month announced new parking fees which came into effect on June 1.

In a notice to motorists and stakeholders, TTI said the new packages would consist of US$30 per week (silver package), US$50 per fortnight (gold) and US$90 per month (platinum).

The fees have been condemned as excessive with the Bulawayo Business Development Association (BBDA) announcing a week-long protest where motorists have been urged to boycott parking in the central business district.

"Let's all boycott TTI parking from 12 to 17 June. We cannot continue sponsoring the corrupt activities of BCC and TTI who have proven to be selfish by abusing the business community and the residents. They have taken us for a ride for too long," a notice by BBDA read.

"We want to pay US$1 per day, we do not want ghost tickets. We do not want careless clamping. We want to be involved in decisions that affect us. Let's unite and make Bulawayo great."

Bulawayo businessman Anglistone Sibanda said TTI and BCC were anti-people.

"We have always questioned the arrangement and such opaque deals that are driven by greed. A boycott is a good call but I would even call for something more drastic and decisive: a total overhaul of the BCC  leadership," Sibanda said.

"This behaviour shows not only that they are incompetent but exposes the lack of appreciation for the suffering of the people. They do not have people at heart."

National Consumer Rights Association co-ordinator, Effie Ncube, said residents had a right to protest the high parking fees.

"Boycotting goods and services is one way they can do this. It is another way of speaking. What is needed is a dialogue between residents and BCC so that they arrive at a win-win arrangement," Ncube said.

Mayor Solomon Mguni and his deputy Mlandu Ncube could not be reached for comment.

Source - southern eye

