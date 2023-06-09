Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Armed robbers raided farms and go away with 23 goats, turkeys and solar panels after attacking victims with wooden logs during the theft.The incident occurred at a farm outside Harare on Friday, according to the Police's Twitter page."ZRP Saruwe is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/06/23 at Virginia Farm, Selous. Six unknown suspects armed with wooden logs attacked two farmers before stealing 23 goats, two turkeys, five cellphones, two solar panels, an amplifier and a gas tank. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.