Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

Armed robbers raided farms and go away with 23 goats, turkeys and solar panels after attacking victims with wooden logs during the theft.

The incident occurred at a farm outside Harare on Friday, according to the Police's Twitter page.

"ZRP Saruwe is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/06/23 at Virginia Farm, Selous. Six unknown suspects armed with wooden logs attacked two farmers before stealing 23 goats, two turkeys, five cellphones, two solar panels, an amplifier and a gas tank. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

