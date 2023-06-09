Latest News Editor's Choice


Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A form four pupil in Filabusi gave birth in the toilet of a school and dumped the baby in the pit latrine.

The baby was retried but unfortunately died on its way to hospital according to the Police's Twitter page. The incident happened in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province.

"Police in Filabusi are investigating a case of concealing birth which occurred at a secondary school on 07/06/23. A Form 4 student gave birth to a baby in the toilet before dumping it into the pit.

The baby died on the way to the clinic after being retrieved from the pit latrine alive."

Most Popular In 7 Days