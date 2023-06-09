Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF parliamentary candidates and top officials have expressed concern that the country's haemorrhaging economy and currency crisis could cost the ruling party some seats in the upcoming general elections if not urgently addressed.

Speaking during the party's week-long induction workshop which ended yesterday at the Zanu-PF convention centre in Gweru, party officials particularly parliamentary candidates reportedly took turns to throw brickbats at Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, demanding a solution to the multi-faceted crises facing the nation.

 Senior party officials including 210 aspiring MPs, youth and women quota members attended the five-day election induction workshop in Gweru which started on Monday.

Ncube, who is the party's aspiring MP for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo presented on the state of the economy and assured the restive party officials that the economy would stabilise ahead of elections set for August 23.

"Ncube was grilled over the failing economy and inflation.

"Ncube was told that the economy was Zanu-PF's number one enemy going into the elections," said a Zanu-PF candidate, who spoke to NewsDay Weekender on condition of anonymity.

"The MPs were expressing fears that the run-away inflation might cost our party seats in the upcoming elections.

"This was a real concern and Ncube promised to deal with the economy."

Contacted for comment, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa directed all questions to the party's national political commissar Mike Bimha.

Bimha said he was not at liberty to disclose deliberations made at the meeting.

"I am not in a position to discuss what happened in the meeting.

"Just imagine disclosing your strategies before a football match, this is not proper," he  said.

Zimbabweans have been thrown into deep poverty as prices of basic commodities keep skyrocketing beyond reach as the local currency crashes against the greenback.

The local currency that was re-introduced in 2019 has been on a free fall, forcing service providers to switch to the United States dollar or forward pricing to hedge against losses.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has resisted calls to redollarise the economy.

Zanu-PF has stepped up preparations ahead of the elections while  the Citizens Coalitions for Change is yet to complete its candidates selection process.

Zanu-PF said regalia for campaigns is now ready for all the aspiring candidates.

The ruling party has splashed on 210 all-terrain vehicles for its parliamentary candidates and its affiliates.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Economy, #Enemy

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Brito fires Madinda

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Step father rapes daughter

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2960 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1177 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4746 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1233 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2250 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1974 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1029 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 621 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 539 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2076 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1935 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 480 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 504 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days