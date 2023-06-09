Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Supreme Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed an application for leave to appeal filed by opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Tendai Biti who is faces a US$1 million lawsuit for allegedly defaming Augur Investments' top executives Kenneth Raydon Sharpe and Tatiana Aleshina.

Biti's application for leave to appeal at the Supreme Court was struck off the roll with costs by Justice Alfas Chitakunye saying it was improperly placed before the court.

The High Court had ordered that the trial proceed after Biti objected to the lawsuit but lost it by default judgment.

The opposition legislator then approached the Supreme Court seeking leave to appeal the High Court's verdict.

Justice Chitakunye said Biti should have purged the default judgement he lost at the High Court first before he approached the Supreme Court for leave to appeal that order.

The judge said Biti also filed his application after the mandatory 10-day period stipulated in the Supreme Court rules had lapsed.

The court said the CCC MP should have first sought condonation to file his application out of time.

Biti's appeal comes after his application for exception was dismissed by High Court judge, Justice Jacob Manzunzu in 2021.

He was sued after he allegedly labelled Sharpe as one of the most corrupt people looting Zimbabwe's resources.

The trial was due to commence before High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi but failed to kick off after the opposition legislator filed an appeal against the High Court's ruling at the Supreme Court.

Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, who was representing property developer Augur Investments had accused Biti of buying time by seeking a postponement as the matter had been pending since 2021.

But Biti's lawyer Lovemore Madhuku challenged the application saying his client  came to court, well aware that the case was going to be postponed since it was appealed against.

Augur Investments is seeking US$500 000 damages from Biti while its chief operations officer, Aleshina is claiming US$100 000. Sharpe wants US$400 000.

 The company said Biti defamed its proprietor by making baseless claims.

Source - newsday
More on: #Biti, #Defamation, #Case

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Brito fires Madinda

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Step father rapes daughter

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2958 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1177 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4740 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1233 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2249 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1973 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1028 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 620 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 537 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2076 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1933 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 480 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 504 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days