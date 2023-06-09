News / Local
Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker
A 21-year-old Inyathi man was stabbed to death by a suspect following a quarrel over a commercial sex worker.
Police said Saturday that they were investigating Brian Dube's murder by the suspect Ayanda Ncube who is reportedly on the run.
"Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ayanda Ncube, 32, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred in a bushy area near Ngangwini Business Centre, Durban area on 8 April 2023," police said.
"The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, Brian Dube, 21, with a knife on the shoulder after an argument over a commercial sex worker. The victim died on the way to the hospital. #notomurder."
Police did not give further details over the shock incident.
Source - ZimLive