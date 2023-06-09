Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 21-year-old Inyathi man was stabbed to death by a suspect following a quarrel over a commercial sex worker.

Police said Saturday that they were investigating Brian Dube's murder by the suspect Ayanda Ncube who is reportedly on the run.

"Police in Inyathi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ayanda Ncube, 32, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred in a bushy area near Ngangwini Business Centre, Durban area on 8 April 2023," police said.

"The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, Brian Dube, 21, with a knife on the shoulder after an argument over a commercial sex worker. The victim died on the way to the hospital. #notomurder."

Police did not give further details over the shock incident.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Sytabbed, #Sex, #Worker

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Brito fires Madinda

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Step father rapes daughter

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2955 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1176 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4735 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1232 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2248 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1972 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1028 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 620 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 536 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2076 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1930 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 480 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 504 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days