Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Friday sought to calm a run on banks, insisting that depositors' funds were safe.

Thousands of panicky Zimbabweans lined up in bank queues to withdraw their United States dollar balances, fearing a new banking and currency crisis.

"The RBZ wishes to advise and reassure the public that there is sufficient foreign exchange in the market to satisfy all needs and demands of banks' customers," governor John Mangudya said in a statement.

"The foreign exchange liquidity of banks stands at 60 percent in both cash and balances held with foreign corresponding banks."

Panic was spread by messages circulated on social media, purportedly from BancABC and FBC bank setting new withdrawal limits from foreign currency accounts (Nostro) and also purportedly stopping transfers to credit cards if the money was not banked as cash, or did not come through a telegraphic transfer.

The measures would have particularly hit civil servants, whose salaries have a foreign currency component paid by the government.

The crisis came as the Zimbabwe dollar's value tanked.

Said Mangudya: "Statements allegedly made by certain banks purporting that funds held in foreign currency accounts are not foreign exchange and that the said banks were deactivating international debit and credit cards such as MasterCard should be disregarded."

Former finance minister Tendai Biti, now deputy leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, said: "In 2016, the regime introduced a fiat currency the Bond Note, after it had nearly exhausted genuine United States dollar balances held by banks through an expansionary fiscal policy.

"They have been at it again in the past 18 months, gnawing at genuine United States dollar balances. The system is now shacky once more."

The official exchange rate showed the Zimbabwe dollar sliding to 3,673 to the United States dollar on Tuesday, with the parallel market rate reaching up to 7,000.

"Zimbabwe is now at that precipice where the exchange rate is now in the self-fulfilling freefall zone that we saw in 2008. Sadly, the regime doesn't panic and they don't care. The regime must accept failure. It must apologise to Zimbabwe and accept that the de-dollarisation experiment was a total disaster."

Source - ZimLive
More on: #RBZ, #Prices, #Banks

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa at his weakest as polls draw closer

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Biti loses US$1m defamation appeal

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's ConCourt orders review of steep nomination fees

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Cholera outbreak an indictment on Mnangagwa's administration

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF's worst enemy

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5th UZ student arraigned over Sikhala protest

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Brito fires Madinda

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Form 4 gives birth, dumps baby in toilet

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean man pulls 56 tonnes, eats 2kg isitshwala

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Kasukuwere: Red herring, Chamisa's double

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act on prices

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Patriotic bill will isolate Zimbabwe from International community says opposition

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube illegally rehabilitating roads in Cowdray Park?

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Amnesty International urges Mnangagwa to reject Patriotic bill

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

AI-Powered Democracy: Forging a new path towards a technological renaissance

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Step father rapes daughter

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimdollar nosedives

09 Jun 2023 at 17:09hrs | 2962 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer on police wanted list

09 Jun 2023 at 16:47hrs | 1177 Views

Mliswa fingered in senior CIO's death

09 Jun 2023 at 14:25hrs | 4750 Views

Fake gold dealer nabbed

09 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 845 Views

Man sodomizes minor at cemetery

09 Jun 2023 at 14:14hrs | 1236 Views

Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

09 Jun 2023 at 08:09hrs | 2251 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Markham's bid to access electronic voters roll

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 966 Views

Mnangagwa to officially confer hero status on Ndabaningi Sithole

09 Jun 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1975 Views

Justice Luke Malaba nominates judges to resolve electoral disputes

09 Jun 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1029 Views

Parliamentarians request extension of duty-free vehicle import facility

09 Jun 2023 at 07:55hrs | 622 Views

July Moyo in Belarus to procure fire engines, agric equipment

09 Jun 2023 at 07:54hrs | 539 Views

Zimbabwean migrants slam SA

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1195 Views

CCC candidates selection divides Bulawayo

09 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 2077 Views

BCC faces 7-day parking fee protests

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 581 Views

Mutambara backs Chamisa

09 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1941 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permits extension due to influx of applications'

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 198 Views

Chamisa's supporters launch Yellow Wednesday

09 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 737 Views

Cash-strapped Municipality sells old properties

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 518 Views

Man dies in inferno

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 481 Views

Man up for civil service rebate abuse

09 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 505 Views

Unpacking Zimbabwe's 'well-educated' myth

09 Jun 2023 at 06:47hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days