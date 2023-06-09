Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament (MP) Tendai Biti and Rusty Markham are among those who might fall by the wayside as their party concludes its candidate selection process this weekend.The process started on April 8 and party officials have resisted efforts to have them release their final list of candidates as elections draw closer.In Harare bigwigs such as Murisi Zwizwai who will be seeking a fifth term in Parliament face tough tests. Zwizwai will face off with Gladys Hlatshwayo who has been handling CCC's Foreign Affairs desk, with indications he has run his course.Indications are that incumbents Happymore Chidziva, Joanna Mamombe, Willias Madzimure (MP for Kambuzuma constituency since 2000) and Dzivarasekwa's Edwin Mushoriwa might be dislodged.CCC Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba confirmed this weekend's programme, indicating that it is only after their process that they will share a final list of contestants."This weekend we are finalising our caucus meetings at the remaining points so that we have a final candidates list, particularly for councils," said Siziba."We will then publish our candidate list which will reveal those representing the party at August's general elections."Siziba is set to contest the Phelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in Bulawayo after receiving nominations there.Bulawayo selection process is reportedly complete.Party Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is likely to be in Parliament next term, according to sources which further claim Mt. Pleasant constituency is virtually set.In Warren Park, incumbent Shakespeare Hamauswa is reported to be the front-runner ahead of human rights activist Pride Mkono and lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere.Susan Matsunga, Costa Machingauta, and Wellington Chikombo are also front-runners for Parliament in their respective constituencies.CCC is expected to present the strongest challenge to Zanu-PF's grip on Parliament and presidency.