Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
All candidates cleared by the Nomination Court to contest the August 23 harmonised elections will start receiving copies of the final voters' roll next Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising compilation of the roll that will be used during the polls following the conclusion of the inspection that ran from May 27 to June 1.

ZEC is currently cleaning the voters' roll by correcting anomalies that were picked during the inspection.

More than 1,17 million people physically presented themselves at over 11 000 centres to inspect the voters' roll during the six-day nationwide exercise, while others checked their registration details virtually.

ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that after the sitting of the Nomination Court, the elections management body will publish the final list of all contesting candidates on June 30.

The list of all polling stations will subsequently be published on August 2.

"The commission would like to assure members of the public that it will rectify any anomalies that were observed during the voters' roll inspection," said Amb Kiwa.

"This will be done during the compilation of the final voters' roll that shall be provided for free to prospective candidates after June 21, 2023, the day that has been fixed for nomination courts."

The final figure of registered voters, Amb Kiwa said, will be revealed after the cleaning process.

He said the purpose of the voters' roll inspection was to allow the electorate to check whether their details were correctly captured and to rectify anomalies identified during the exercise.

"A total of 1 177 326 managed to check their registration details physically at 11 337 inspection centres established countrywide. Many more people used the mobile phone platform *265# to check their details," he said.

The polls management body said preparations for the plebiscite were progressing smoothly, as procurement of the requisite election materials is ongoing.

"The preparations entail mobilisation of resources and election materials, recruitment and training of electoral staff, voter education and the activation of committees such as the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee, the Media Monitoring Committee and the Observers Accreditation Committee," added Amb Kiwa.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission assures the electorate that it is fully resourced to conduct the 2023 elections.

"As in previous elections, the commission has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that it has the necessary funding.

"The commission was initially allocated a budget of $77 billion for the elections.

"Treasury always responds positively whenever additional funding is required."

The National Multi-Party Liaison Committee, which seeks to facilitate resolution of electoral disputes among contesting parties, was established on April 4.

It comprises political parties that are represented in Parliament, "but this will be expanded to include players that will emerge after nomination in terms of Section 160B of the Electoral Act".

"The role of the National Multi-Party Liaison Committee is to facilitate a free, fair and credible election by resolving electoral disputes through consensus," ZEC said.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Zec, #Roll, #Voter

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 28 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 11 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 7 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 10 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 9 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1233 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2291 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1523 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days