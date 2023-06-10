Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

New salary offer for civil servants

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The GOVERNMENT is set to table a new salary offer for civil servants to cushion them from rising prices of goods and services, The Sunday Mail has learnt.

This comes at a time when the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings together the Government and workers' representatives, is scheduled to meet this week.

The Sunday Mail understands that the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) leaders met President Mnangagwa last week, who expressed Government's commitment to address their plight.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the new pay offer will be tabled once internal consultations are complete.

"We are currently doing consultations and working on a comprehensive framework, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development," said Prof Mavima.

The framework, he said, will provide a clear roadmap on what the Government is able to offer in terms of remuneration and non-monetary incentives.

"Once we come up with the framework and clear indicators of what Government can offer, we then convene the NJNC, which
will be a discussion between the representatives of the workers and the Government team.

"We were hoping we will be done by this week (last week) and once we are done, we will definitely call for a NJNC meeting."

The Government is already offering its workers various allowances of up to US$250 monthly in foreign currency.

ZCPSTU secretary-general Mr David Dzatsunga said workers are confident of an improved offer following their "fruitful" meeting with the President.

"Our meeting with the President mainly dwelt on welfare issues for public sector workers, with a focus on the erosion of the value of wages," he said.

"The President confirmed that Government is aware of the plight of workers and that measures were being put in place to find a lasting solution to the issues."

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Salary, #Civil, #Servants

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 11 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 7 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 10 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 9 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1233 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2291 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1523 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days