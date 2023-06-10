News / Local

by Staff reporter

The GOVERNMENT is set to table a new salary offer for civil servants to cushion them from rising prices of goods and services, The Sunday Mail has learnt.This comes at a time when the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings together the Government and workers' representatives, is scheduled to meet this week.The Sunday Mail understands that the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) leaders met President Mnangagwa last week, who expressed Government's commitment to address their plight.Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the new pay offer will be tabled once internal consultations are complete."We are currently doing consultations and working on a comprehensive framework, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development," said Prof Mavima.The framework, he said, will provide a clear roadmap on what the Government is able to offer in terms of remuneration and non-monetary incentives."Once we come up with the framework and clear indicators of what Government can offer, we then convene the NJNC, whichwill be a discussion between the representatives of the workers and the Government team."We were hoping we will be done by this week (last week) and once we are done, we will definitely call for a NJNC meeting."The Government is already offering its workers various allowances of up to US$250 monthly in foreign currency.ZCPSTU secretary-general Mr David Dzatsunga said workers are confident of an improved offer following their "fruitful" meeting with the President."Our meeting with the President mainly dwelt on welfare issues for public sector workers, with a focus on the erosion of the value of wages," he said."The President confirmed that Government is aware of the plight of workers and that measures were being put in place to find a lasting solution to the issues."