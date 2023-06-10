Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has accused her husband of deliberately perforating condoms in an attempt to infect her with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).Elias Nyambira had dragged his wife Smolly Masiwa to the Harare magistrates court on charges of verbally abusing him and denying him conjugal rights."I want peace between me and her because she verbally abuses me in front of the children," Nyambiara said."She now sleeps in the dining room and sexually starves me and when I confront her she insults me."In her defence, Masiwa said she was a victim."I no longer have sex with him because he is infected with some STDs," she said."I used to sleep with him until I realised that he perforates condoms to try and infect me. I do not have a problem if he is granted the order, but he should stop attempting to rape me." Mashavira granted Nyambira his plea for a peace order.