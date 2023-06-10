Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Workers unions are agitating for a nationwide strike over the continued economic implosion that has been characterised by the spectacular collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar.

The country is facing its worst economic crisis since 2008 as the local currency continues on a nosedive, driving the process of basic commodities beyond the reach of many.

The Standard established that union leaders and workers met at a local hotel in the capital on Friday where they discussed the collapse of the local currency and the urgent need for dollarisation.

The workers were addressed by labour leaders including Peter Mutasa, a former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president, Munyaradzi Gwisai of the Zimbabwe Labour Center and Obert Masaraure, the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe .

"The continued payment of salaries in local currency is an affront to labour justice for the workers in Zimbabwe," Masaraure told The Standard.

Workers in the private and public sector are now pushing for United States dollar salaries to make ends meet.

As of yesterday, the local currency reintroduced in 2019 after a decade of dollarisation, was trading at $7 000 against US$1 at the black market rate and $5 000 using the interbank rate.

"The bosses and government are ganging up to extract maximum surplus value from the workers through paying salaries in a useless currency," Masaraure said.

"All the big profits being declared by big corporates are part of the unpaid labour rendered by workers.

"The multiple currency reforms undertaken by the government are perfectly designed to force employees to sweat it out for the luxuries of the bosses.

"A national outreach will be conducted to build consensus among all people as we prepare to strike big.

"The bosses and government are warned to play ball before the wrath of the workers is unleashed on them."

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not picking calls and had not responded to questions sent to him in writing by the time of going to print.

Political analyst Freedom Mazwi said there was a need for deep-rooted solutions to solve the country's economic problems.

"The recent economic implosion in Zimbabwe calls for critical analysis followed by action in order to rescue the economy," Mazwi said.

"It would be a grave mistake to reduce the current crisis to political failure as has been suggested by some analysts and political actors.

"The issues are quite deeper and broader hence the emphasis on longue duree approach."

 "The solution to the economic crisis requires all stakeholders to agree on diagnosis and prognosis," Mazwi said.

A new survey by Sivio Institute revealed  the majority of citizens believe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the cause of their suffering.

The findings of the survey show that 57% of the citizens feel that the performance of the central government since 2018 was low, while 40% felt that its performance around the resuscitation of industry was "non-existent".

The survey by Sivio Institute also showed that the majority of citizens felt that the quality of service provision had decreased, and 48% felt that the government's performance on stabilising prices had decreased.

Corruption emerged as the leading factor which has constrained the performance of the central government.

Source - The Standard

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 28 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 11 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 7 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 10 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 9 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1233 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2291 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1523 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days