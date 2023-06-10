Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it will not be stampeded into revealing its August 23 election candidates by its opponents before it completes the selection process.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa pronounced that elections will be held on August 23.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the opposition party would not succumb to Zanu-PF pressure to release the names of its candidates.

CCC abandoned primary elections and adopted what it described as a citizen-centred selection process where  ‘ordinary citizens' were given a chance to select representatives of their choice.

An independent selection panel led by human rights defender Rashid Mahiya is overseeing the selection process of the party's candidates.

"What's beyond doubt is that our candidate selection process is firmly within the time frames we had set for the completion of the process and we will have a full candidate list well in time for  the nomination court, which is what the law requires," Mahere said.

"Zanu-PF is obsessed with trying to find out the internal workings of our organisation.

"Regrettably for them, they don't get to dictate our timelines and manner of operation.

"Once all processes are complete, our candidate list will be announced at the appropriate time.

"This is one of the most important pillars for us to achieve our overarching goal, which is to secure a citizens' victory for change."

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa last week said the party's candidate selection process was a "done deal".

The nomination court is set for June 21.

Mahere told The Standard that the party would not rush to release the names of its candidates.

"It was never going to be an overnight process," Mahere said.

"Selecting the right representative for each ward and constituency across the nation cannot be superficial or rushed."

Chamisa will, for the second time, face off against bitter rival Mnangagwa who came into power after a coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

In by-elections held last year, a month after the party was formed, CCC won 19 of the 28 parliamentary seats on offer and the majority of 122 municipal seats.

CCC is an offshoot of the MDC Alliance and the Chamisa-led party was formed after Douglas Mwonzora controversially seized control of MDC-T following a Supreme Court ruling that said Morgan Tsvangirai's succession was unconstitutional.

A poll by a London-based public relations organisation, the SABI Strategy Group, commissioned by the South African Brenthurst Foundation late last year said 53% of respondents said they would vote for the 45-year-old Chamisa while 40% said they would vote for the incumbent.

An Afrobarometer survey in February this year said the opposition enjoyed a four-point advantage (48%) over the ruling Zanu-PF (44%) in voting preferences.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Mahere, #Zanu-PF, #CCC

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

1 hr ago | 30 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 28 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 11 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 7 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 10 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 9 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1233 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2291 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1523 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days