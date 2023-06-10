Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SEVEN people have been arrested for impersonating security forces and extorting money from unsuspecting ordinary people, Zimbabwe National Army has revealed.

In a statement, public relations Army Director, Alphios Makotore, said there has been an increase in the number of civilians arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Military Police for posing as soldiers and criminal investigation detectives.

According to the Criminal Law and Codification Act, Chapter 9:23, Section 179 states that impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is a criminal offence.

"The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is greatly concerned over the increasing number of civilians arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Military Police (ZMP) officers for impersonating military members for purposes of fleecing money from unsuspecting ordinary people," Makotore said in a statement.

"The bogus soldiers are using stolen and fake military identity cards. These alleged criminals also use stolen military uniforms to dupe and rob people of their property and money."

Five of the suspects are from Harare while the other two come from Mutare and Chinhoyi.

From Harare, the suspects are, Wiseman Makombe of Tafara, Priviledge Mapfumo of Tynwald South, Bornface Chinhano of Glenwood Park,  Learnmore Ngwenyaya of Kuwadzana and Ngonidzashe Samuel Mapfumo.

The remainder are, Bornface Muzambe Mashingaidze of Rujeko Township in Chinhoyi and Tafadzwa Mukuze of Mutare.

"Some of these suspects listed above are now appearing before the courts while others are still under police investigations," read the statement.

Makotore warned the public to be alert in order to avoid being conned by such bogus soldiers who are on the prowl.

"The ZNA would like to strongly warn the public to desist from dealing with anyone they suspect to be a bogus soldier.

"Members of the public are advised to report anyone found to be unnecessarily flashing out his/her military identity card or in possession of military uniforms to the nearest police station."

He also encouraged the public to effect a citizen's arrest when confronted with these bogus soldiers.

Source - NewZimbabwe

