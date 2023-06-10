'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

This is f'n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories.

$7.49 in this fighter's bank account.

I once had $7 bucks too. I've been there on that grind.

Got your back, brother. I'll help.

You got this. I'll be in touch @TheAnswerMMA #hardestworkersintheroom https://t.co/C2gn1j7OQF