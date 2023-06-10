Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HOLLYWOOD superstar and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson has come forward to offer financial help to a UFC fighter.

After an unsuccessful debut in the multi-billion dollar promotion, Zimbabwean MMA star Themba Gorimbo bounced back and scored his first UFC victory in May 2023 as he defeated Takashi Sato via unanimous decision.

After the fight, ‘The Answer' uploaded a post on Twitter, sharing that going into the matchup, he only had $7 left in his bank account.

Gorimbo posted a screenshot of his bank balance and in the caption, shared his gratefulness for the facilities provided by the UFC.

"That was the money I had left before the fight and now God granted me a good win and it's going to be a great one going forward. If it wasn't for the free UFC meals I started to receive after I signed the fight, I would probably be singing a different story. Grateful," he said.

Johnson took notice of Gorimbo's story and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it. ‘The Rock' shared that he resonated with Gorimbo's story as he himself had only seven dollars left in his bank account at one point in life.

The Hollywood superstar then shared some encouraging words for ‘The Answer' and also offered to provide financial assistance to the 32-year-old:

"This is f'n crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter's bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I've been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I'll help. You got this. I'll be in touch, Themba Gorimbo. #hardestworkersintheroom."

Twitter reacts to Dwayne Johnson's heartwarming gesture towards Themba Gorimbo

Johnson's recent move of offering financial aid touched many people's hearts, especially that of the fighter in question, Themba Gorimbo.

‘The Answer' responded to Johnson's tweet, blessing him for the gesture.

Several MMA fans also took to the comments section to weigh in on the topic. The response was majorly positive as people praised Johnson for his big-hearted deed.





Source - Sportskeeda.com
More on: #Gorimbo, #Rock, #Help

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 28 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 11 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 7 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 34 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 10 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 9 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1233 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2291 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1523 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2538 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days