Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 was reported in Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, and has been confirmed by seismologists at the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Benoni resident Delwyn Verasamy said he felt the tremors at about 2.39am "with 10 to 15 seconds of continuous shaking, enough to wake up from sleeping".Verasamy said the intensity of the earthquake set dogs off and sent birds flying away."I don't think I've felt anything this intense, personally, before," he said.Various social media reports indicate the quake was felt by residents across Johannesburg.The earthquake struck about 10 kilometres below the surface, and six kilometres SSE of Alberton, according to the USGS.It is unclear at this stage if it has led to any damages or injury.Should the preliminary magnitude of this quake not alter, it will register above the moderate tremor felt in 2019, which registered 4.9.This is a developing story.