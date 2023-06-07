WATCH: Ndebele cultural champion envisions inclusive development

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NKOSANA, a cherished member of his community, embraces his Ndebele heritage and wholeheartedly participates in cultural events. He understands the importance of his roots and acknowledges that his upbringing has played a significant role in shaping his identity.Believing in the power of faith, he shares a profound prayer during an interview, reminding us that God never places us in situations beyond our capabilities. The prayer reads:"Baba wethu osezulwini, sikubonga ngempilo yethu sikubonga ukuthi usikhumbuze ukuthi akulahlupho, akulankinga okungaphezu kwamandla akho. So long inhliziyo yethu lezingqondo zethu sizihlanganisa lomoya wakho sizakuba lentuthuko sibe lemphefumulo sibe lempumelelo."Born in the breathtaking Phezulu area of Insiza District, Matebeleland South, James Ross (JR) Goddard, also known as Godlwayo among the communities in the Matebeleland region, envisions a Zimbabwe that flourishes with inclusive development. This visionary businessman, with interests spanning agriculture, mining and construction sectors, understands the importance of widespread participation in the nation's growth.Reflecting on his early years, Goddard attributes his sense of responsibility to the teachings he received from a cherished family helper. Fondly recalling his nanny, Fambeki, also known as uMaNdlovu, who lovingly cared for him, he speaks passionately about his love for the Ndebele people and the profound impact his nanny had on him. Her unconditional love, protection and nurturing have transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on his soul. He cherishes his cultural heritage and proudly states, "I love to be Ndebele, I love the Ndebele people and I've spoken IsiNdebele since my childhood."Goddard is not only devoted to his community but is also a loving father. Every Thursday, he witnesses his two young daughters, aged three and five going to Phezulu School.Riding a tractor at 7AM, they travel to school, savouring the sense of adventure and the joy of learning.This heartwarming scene exemplifies Goddard's dedication to fostering a future generation that values education and embraces the opportunities it brings.Driven by a profound desire to alleviate hunger and poverty, Goddard believes that the key to Zimbabwe's development lies in co-operation, coexistence and collaboration.His inspiring words echo with hope: "If we can coexist, collaborate, and co-operate, there is nothing in this country that we cannot achieve. What inspires me is the desire to inspire our people. We have two common enemies, and those enemies are poverty and hunger."Goddard says Zimbabwe's Independence in 1980 and the Land Reform Programme of the early 2000s were close to his heart. He acknowledges the positive impact these events have had on the country."There have been huge changes and you know what? We are better as a people, as a community than we ever have been before," he said.Embracing the ideals of a society built on merit and equal opportunity, Goddard celebrates the freedom and progress that all Zimbabweans enjoy.Despite the personal challenges his family faced during the land reform programme, Goddard recognises its broader benefits. The programme's positive impact on agricultural production across the nation is evident from an aerial view which shows equitable and sustainable distribution of land."It (Land Reform) affected me, but it is a positive thing. It is more equitable, it is fairer. You just have to fly over this country and see the agricultural production as a result of the land reform. I believe that as a nation, we have progressed significantly over the past 40 years and we continue to improve. Our children and grandchildren will inherit a better place."Goddard's commitment to national development extends beyond his personal endeavours. He recognises the importance of strategic projects like the Zulu Lithium project in Fort Rixon, his hometown. As an investor in the lithium mining project, he not only benefits economically but ensures that the community directly shares in the project's success."This is a beautiful place, and we live harmoniously with the community. I am happy with the development here because it is improving the people's livelihoods. I'm a passionate Zimbabwean and these are my people. I am committed to empowering them in whatever way is possible," he said.Mr Goddard's companies are involved in road construction, dam projects and housing but his heart remains in Matebeleland South, his home province. Beyond providing employment opportunities to communities, he actively supports vulnerable members of society by sponsoring their education."I pay school fees for many children and at any one time I had as many 30 children benefiting. Over the years I have helped more than 150 children," he said.Goddard says Zimbabwe is a beautiful coutry that has great potential for growth and what is needed is just unity of purpose."Zimbabwe is a beautiful place and we should just pull in one direction to make it great," he said.Mr Goddard said Zimbabweans must remain united and have a shared vision in order to overcome poverty and hunger.