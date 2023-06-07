Latest News Editor's Choice


New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
IN a startling turn of events, an intensive police investigations has brought to light the origins of a recently smuggled Toyota Fortuner across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. Valued at about R300 000, it has been confirmed that this vehicle was stolen from Gauteng Province in South Africa.

Arrested near Mawale Village, 10 kilometres east of Beitbridge Border Post, Nigel Mashanda from Beitbridge and Petros Chawasarira from Mufakose in Harare, were swiftly taken into custody on Monday. They had initially claimed to have bought the vehicle for R250 000 and even insisted that the owner hailed from Zimbabwe but resides in the United States of America.

However, the truth eventually emerged, leading to the theft charges pressed against Mashanda and Chawasarira for their involvement in the unlawful possession of a motor vehicle. Beitbridge regional magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura denied the suspects bail on Friday and remanded them in custody to June 23.

The State, represented by Miss Tsitsi Mutukwa, revealed that the stolen vehicle, bearing the registration number JZX 013 NW, was taken from Johannesburg before it found its way into Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that the car was initially driven by two South Africans who then handed it over to Mashanda and Chawasarira at the Limpopo River crossing.

Utilising Gate 2, also known as Panda Mine, an illegal entry point along the Limpopo River, the accused drove the car to Beitbridge town's Baobab Street. However, vigilant security agents had received a tip-off about the imminent smuggling attempt prompting them to monitor the illegal crossing point and the vehicle's intended storage location before its transfer to Harare.

The authorities later swooped on the suspects and impounded the vehicle.

During interrogations Mashanda confessed to travelling to South Africa alongside Chawasarira with the intention of purchasing the vehicle for R250 000.

Source - The Chronicle
